Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has suspended April municipal elections around the state.

An executive order signed by the governor suspending all April 7 elections and holding them on June 2.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey supported the decision, as most of the election judges are elderly. She told News-Press NOW that a mail in election this close to April wouldn't be feasible.

Previously, county clerks from across Western Missouri had asked an appeals court to move the election.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

