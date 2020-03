Missouri now has 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 255 yesterday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. It is an increase of 39.6%.

The department currently lists eight deaths in Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County and Greene counties and the City of St. Louis.

Buchanan County currently has no positive cases, although an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week spent time at a prison in Cameron before being transferred to one in St. Joseph.