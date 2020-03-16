Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told local leaders that the state will likely be able to test "almost 10,000" Missourians within the next two weeks.

The Governor met with city and county leaders in a closed briefing at Mosaic Life Care at 11:45 a.m.

According Parson, Missouri currently has 6 cases of COVID-19. None are in Northwest Missouri.

Neighboring Kansas has 8 active cases following the state's first COVID-19 related death last week. On Sunday, the number of cases outside mainland China surpassed those currently in the country where the outbreak began.

Kansas City banned gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the virus. Illinois has closed all bars and restaurants, as has Ohio. Schools, businesses and organizations are adjusting as the CDC recommends distancing from others socially.

If your business or organization is changing operations due to Coronavirus, send us an email at closings@newspressnow.com. You can see a full list of cancellations here.