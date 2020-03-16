Mike Parson speaks

Gov. Mike Parson speaks at a news conference Friday at the Missouri Capitol. President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency earlier that day.

 Kit Wiberg/Missourian

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told local leaders that the state will likely be able to test "almost 10,000" Missourians within the next two weeks.

The Governor met with city and county leaders in a closed briefing at Mosaic Life Care at 11:45 a.m. 

According Parson, Missouri currently has 6 cases of COVID-19. None are in Northwest Missouri.

Neighboring Kansas has 8 active cases following the state's first COVID-19 related death last week. On Sunday, the number of cases outside mainland China surpassed those currently in the country where the outbreak began.

Kansas City banned gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the virus. Illinois has closed all bars and restaurants, as has Ohio. Schools, businesses and organizations are adjusting as the CDC recommends distancing from others socially.

If your business or organization is changing operations due to Coronavirus, send us an email at closings@newspressnow.com. You can see a full list of cancellations here.

Matt Hoffmann can be reached at matt.hoffmann@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NpNowHoffmann.