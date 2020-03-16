Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to speak with leaders in St. Joseph Monday.

The Governor will meet with city and county leaders in a closed briefing at Mosaic Life Care at 11:45 a.m. Following the meeting, the Governor and others will be available for media questions. You can watch that here when it begins.

According Parson, Missouri currently has 6 cases of COVID-19. None are in Northwest Missouri.

Neighboring Kansas has 8 active cases following the state's first COVID-19 related death last week. On Sunday, the number of cases outside mainland China surpassed those currently in the country where the outbreak began.

Kansas City banned gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the virus. Illinois has closed all bars and restaurants, as has Ohio. Schools, businesses and organizations are adjusting as the CDC recommends distancing from others socially.

If your business or organization is changing operations due to Coronavirus, send us an email at closings@newspressnow.com. You can see a full list of cancellations here.