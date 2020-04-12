The coronavirus sent many local and state agencies scrambling for guidance on how they should decide which businesses could remain open and which should shutter their doors.

Enter the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

With the state of Missouri under a full shelter in place order, the agency's advice quickly became the law of the land.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency describes itself as, “the nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.”

On March 19, the agency issued advisory guidance on which sectors of the economy are “essential.” While that guidance was legally non-binding, many cities like St. Joseph adopted those rules as law.

Essential sectors as defined by CISA include communications, defense, information technology and transportation systems.

“As the nation comes together to slow the spread of COVID-19, everyone has a role to play in protecting public health and safety. Many of the men and women who work across our nation’s critical infrastructure industries are hard at work keeping the lights on, water flowing from the tap, groceries on the shelves, among other countless essential services,” Christopher Krebs, CISA Director, said in a news release.

CISA’s 2019 guidance was partially based on a 2007 report from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council that dealt with planning for a potential pandemic.

“Most sectors identified electricity (including those producing electricity) in their top priorities, followed by telecommunications, fuel, transportation and water,” the council wrote in its report.

Municipal water systems are also mentioned as an “interdependent relationship” often cited by groups the council surveyed.

The report stressed most sectors were essential to one another, especially transportation.

Recent data released from Google shows Buchanan County residents have significantly cut their trips to work since the COVID-19 outbreak, but aren’t doing so as often as the state average.

St. Joseph City Councilmember Brian Myers attributed that stat to how many essential businesses St. Joseph has.

The report also noted “numbers” of “low-density” businesses in the U.S. like those that perform ATM repairs and produce baby formula. The 2007 report found some 12.3 million “critical employees” across the country in “tier one” businesses like banking, electricity and emergency services.

In case of a pandemic, the National Infrastructure Advisory Council provided recommendations. To “pre-define” a pandemic communications plan, to “preposition” communications in mass media outlets, to “engage” the private sector in augmenting communications devices to critical employees and for private and public communications partners to refine their internal communications.

Notably, the council's report called for private businesses to have a say in which employees should receive a potential pandemic vaccine first.

“Federal, state and local government officials should build flexibility into their distribution and dispensing strategy and framework, a flexibility allowing the private sector to receive, distribute, and, with appropriate medical support, dispense vaccine and antiviral medications to their in-scope critical workforce,” the report said.