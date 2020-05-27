Gentry County has gone from three COVID-19 cases a week ago to now having 21 active cases as of Wednesday along with reporting its first COVID-19 death.

Officials with the Tri-County Health Department said a woman in her 90s died from COVID-19 this week.

The county now has what Tri-County Health Department officials described as a "cluster" of cases. Those officials declined to identify Wednesday where the cluster was centered, and staff at a facility cited on social media as one location with a number of cases also would not comment on the situation there.

Tri-County Health Department officials said the all active cases in Gentry County are resulting in mild symptoms and added they have performed contact tracing for those who have tested positive in the jump of new cases.

Lilli Parsons, director in Stanberry for the Tri-County Health Department, said staff have been informing citizens about social distancing through their Facebook page.

"We try to educate people all the time on the proper things to do and encourage people all the time on the proper things to do and to encourage people to stay at home and not gather, but sometimes it doesn't go over very good," Parsons said.

Parsons said she hopes the jump of numbers within the rural community will reinforce the need for people to be serious and cautious about what they are doing in regards to social distancing.