At the beginning of last week, the city of St. Joseph declared a local state of emergency because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. This encouraged citizens to stay indoors and only essential businesses were allowed to remain open.

One example of an essential businesses is gas stations. Everyone will need gas, food and other items at some point during the lockdown. Stations in the city have taken precautions as they continue to serve the public.

Signs are on the doors of some stations reading, “Only five customers in the store at a time” and “No access to public restrooms.” The goal is to try to do their part to not help the spread of the virus.

“We limited the public restrooms because it is difficult to make sure those are as clean as they need to be with the other extra cleaning taking place,” Kathy Branscum, a clerk at the City Star gas station on Edmond Street said.

City Star gas stations also added several hand sanitizer dispensers in all the locations in St. Joseph in the past couple of weeks. There are also no refills allowed at the soda machines temporarily, and their locations will be closing at 10 p.m. until further notice.

“We have added sanitizer stations throughout the store., wiping things down more often,” Branscum said. “We are using a tremendous amount of gloves compared to what we did before.”

Branscum also mentioned that she has seen more people in the stores wearing gloves and masks just to be cautious in public locations.

Person-to-person contact can happen when exchanging money. Using some form of electronic currency is helpful to the customer and the employee. Not just at gas stations, but in grocery stores and other essential businesses as well.

Employees at the City Star have been mindful of that.

“I am and I know some of my other co-workers are wearing gloves nonstop while waiting on customers,” Branscum said.

Branscum said one challenge for her is to not shake hands or get too close to some of the regulars in the station.

The local state of emergency is slated to end on April 2, but as long as the coronavirus is widespread, gas stations and other essential businesses will be extra cautious about cleanliness.