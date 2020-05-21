Funeral homes are preparing a little differently this year for Memorial Day Weekend.

Todd Meierhoffer, president of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery, said it’s always a busy time for cemeteries.

“People are coming into not only Memorial Park, but cemeteries all across the country to pay respect, not only to their loved ones, but veterans (as well),” Meierhoffer said.

Since the Meierhoffer family acquired the cemetery, they have worked to exceed the public’s expectations and this year is no different.

In the past staff would be on the grounds to assist people in finding loved ones.

“This year is going to be a little different with the entire COVID-19. We’re trying to be respectful of families in terms of proximity issues and we’re not going to have the people on the grounds like we have in years past,” Meierhoffer said.

They have found another way to still help people find their loved ones and veterans this year through a website.

“There’s actually a link where you can type in a loved one, deceased name and it will give you a location. You can actually download the map to help guide yourself to that location,” Meierhoffer said. “It’s like everything else during this time period. It’s technology leading the way and that’s how things are being changed and we’re adapting right with that.”

The funeral home will be setting out flags in front along Fredrick Boulevard and flags will be available for those who need them all weekend.

“There will be veterans organizations represented here at Memorial Park, they’ll be handing out flags. The flags are free, and for those that would like to make a donation that will go to the local VFWs to buy more flags,” Meierhoffer said. “By all means, we want people to respect the veterans that have served our country and this is a small way that we’re able to do this.”

They also are still planning to hold their traditional Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday.

For assistance in finding a loved one while visiting, you can go to stjoememorialpark.com.