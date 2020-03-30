A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Joseph.

The patient is a woman in her 40s, the City of St. Joseph announced in a press release Monday evening.

The woman is a resident of St. Joseph with a recent travel history to Kansas City. She is currently under the care of Mosaic Life Care.

In the greater Northwest Missouri area, Livingston and Harrison counties both recorded their first cases over the weekend.

In Harrison County, a female in her 40s is recovering with mild symptoms and is in voluntary self isolation. In Livingston County, a 64-year-old woman is in quarantine after testing positive. She does not have a travel history, according to the Livingston County Health Center.