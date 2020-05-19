Fourteen more positive cases have been confirmed after last weekend's community testing event at Mosaic Life Care.

A total of 1,593 tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, results were received from 814 tests, with nine returning a positive result.

Today, an additional 537 results were received confirming 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Buchanan County, for a total of 23 cases.

Two additional positive cases were confirmed from the clinic.

The remaining 242 tests results will be shared when available.