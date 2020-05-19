placeholder_mosaic
File photo | St. Joseph News-Press

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


Fourteen more positive cases have been confirmed after last weekend's community testing event at Mosaic Life Care.

A total of 1,593 tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, results were received from 814 tests, with nine returning a positive result.

Today, an additional 537 results were received confirming 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Buchanan County, for a total of 23 cases.

Two additional positive cases were confirmed from the clinic.

The remaining 242 tests results will be shared when available.