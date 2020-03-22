Two military bases in Missouri released press releases Saturday confirming positive COVID-19 cases on their installations.

The Whiteman case is an adult, military member. The base is currently at Health Protection Condition Bravo, but won't be implementing additional restrictions at this time.

Whiteman Air Force Base is located in Johnson County, Missouri, just south of Knob Noster. Read their full press release here.

The case at Fort Leonard Wood is a solider who had recently traveled to New York and Florida. Upon returning, he was screened and placed in isolation.

Fort Leonard Wood is located in Pulaski County. You can read their full press release here.