A former chair of the St. Joseph Tourism Commission claims the city violated state law by spending tourism funds illegally, and he wants to see that money paid back.

Ron Allen, who was the first chair of the commission when it was founded in 2017, said the city used transient guest tax funds prior to the creation of the commission, which is not in compliance with the state statutes.

“It was all done in violation of state law,” Allen said.

He said he has been in contact with the state auditor’s office and has sent documentation to show that the funds were used without a commission’s permission.

The transient guest tax, also known as the hotel/motel tax, was originally a 3% tax that visitors paid on lodging at hotels and motels in the city. In 2011, citizens voted to raise the tax to 6% in order to use the funds to promote tourism.

The earlier half of the tax supports the Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater, and the other half is split depending on where the lodgings are that collect the funds.

Hotels Downtown, of which there are currently none operating, generate tax revenue for Downtown tourism improvement, while all other hotels are for riverfront development.

In 2017, two groups were hoping for funding from that tax fund, when it was discovered that the city had missed a step and should have established a commission to administer the funds as soon as the additional tax was approved by voters.

That commission was created later that year, but documents show that some funds were spent from the tax prior to that.

An amount totaling around $249,000 from 2012 to 2015 for tax increment financing incentive reimbursement and a $10,000 amount for a viability study, which was approved by the City Council in 2013, both were taken from the fund prior to the creation of the commission.

Allen said the agreement with the Downtown hotel for TIF repayment was in place before the 2011 tax was passed and should not effect the additional 3%.

However, Director of Planning & Community Development for the City of St. Joseph Clint Thompson said that all sales taxes must pay into any TIF plans in the district unless specified by the City Council not to do so.

“By state statute, any TIF automatically captures any type of sales tax within that district,” Thompson said. “That’s not even an option for the city to not consider funding that sales tax revenue back into the debt associated with that TIF district.”

The $10,000 viability study was to research for a location for a potential event center in the event the casino was to relocate.

Thompson does not argue that that issue should have gone before the not-then-created commission. He said it was an error resulting from confusion with the state statute due to the fact that the original 3% already existed.

The statute language does express the need to establish a five-member commission:

“Upon adoption of the tourism sales tax, there shall be established a tourism commission to consist of five members appointed by the governing body of the city or county ...” Revised Statute 67.1364 reads. “The revenue received from the tax shall be deposited in a special fund and used solely to promote tourism. The commission shall administer the moneys within the limits of the budget approved by the city or county governing body.”

The statute also lays out the specific composition of that commission.

Thompson said that, while the viability study did not go through a commission, it did go through the City Council and was specifically for tourism.

The setup in St. Joseph sees the Tourism Commission receiving requests for funding or proposed projects. The members then vote on whether or not to recommend funding using tax fund, but ultimately the City Council has final say.

Some items approved by the commission have been funded by the council, but others, such as signage project proposed last year, have been rejected by the council.

Allen also questions whether or not that is within the statute, due to the language stating that the commission is tasked with administering funds. He believes the final paragraph of 67.1364 may mean that a specific budget should be set by the council for the commission, which would then have final say on where funds are spent, so long as they fall within that budget. He said these are his opinions, but establishing a budget could help the commission know what should be sent to council.

“If there’s not a budget set by the City Council, then the commission has absolutely no idea of what might be accepted and what’s not acceptable,” Allen said.

Thompson said having a separate budget for the commission would require a whole separate annual audit. The city’s budget is already audited annually and could soon be seeing a procedures audit in specific departments.

Allen said he would like to have the auditors look into the issue to determine what should be done, but he believes any money spent from the fund that did not go before the commission should be paid back into the fund.

“I think the City of St. Joseph should have to pay that money back to the tourism fund that they took out,” Allen said.

Allen said the city outright stated that no funds had been taken out of that fund in a past meeting then later admitted they had been. He worries that this could mean they were hoping to hide the issue.

Thompson said that statement could have been made in error and that the council approved those funds in a public meeting.

He also said the error in 2013 likely does not require a full audit, but could be considered a small finding since the funds were spent appropriately, though without the full proper procedure.