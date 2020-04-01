The COVID-19 pandemic has placed added stress on food banks that rely on relationships with grocery stores so they can feed the food insecure population.

The bad news is donations are down and demand is up. The good news is the Second Harvest Community Food Bank is getting creative during this time.

The number of people going to mobile distribution sites have increased, according to Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon.

"We might have been serving 100 cars a couple months ago," Higdon said. "Now some of those are jumping nearly 40% to 50% in terms of volume."

To offset demand, five area grocery stores -- Brother’s Market, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Sam's Club and Ray’s Green Hills -- are participating in an in-store food drive.

Second Harvest food barrels allow people to donate items like peanut butter, rice, pasta noodles, boxed dinners, jelly and a whole host of other things after an individual gets done shopping.

Many stores also are taking monetary donations. Hy-Vee has promised to match $500,000 in donations made at the cash register. Customers can round their purchase up to the nearest dollar or donate a specific amount.

“Whether it's $5 or $500, or whatever somebody can give, it’s really going to go a long ways in trying to help people that really are struggling,” Higdon said.

Second Harvest estimates that every dollar donated to the food bank provides three meals for the food insecure.

“If you don't understand what Second Harvest does, I suggest you volunteer," Hy-Vee Assistant Director Tina Evans said. "It's a great organization.”

The Crossing Outreach Ministry was taking food donations on Wednesday at the homeless shelter located on Eighth Street and in the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot along Frederick Avenue.

A similar food donation drive held last week brought in 1,800 pounds of food.

Brenda Moore donated a few bags of food Wednesday morning. She said she was doing it because of the friends she has that volunteer to work at the Crossing.

“We don’t want people to be hungry,” Moore said.