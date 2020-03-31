Missouri Gov. Mike Parson approved extensions for families who receive food assistance benefits last week with the Families First Act.

The emergency action will maximize the benefits families receive between now and the end of May. The result will feed around 660,000 people — or possibly more.

But perhaps the biggest news about the changes is families do not have to apply for the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Rachael Bittiker with Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph works with families who receive food benefits in Northwest Missouri.

“So basically what this has done, and why the governor pushed for this, was to allow low-income families, or those that qualify for food stamps, not to be kicked off and add to another hardship that families are already facing,” Bittiker, CAP community development and public relations director, said.

Families with children who only receive free and reduced lunch will not be excluded from the measure. They will be added to the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) card program.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be taking on that initiative. It’s estimated that about 400,000 children receive free and reduced lunch. That’s about half of the children who attend public school in Missouri. However, just because they receive free and reduced lunch does not mean the family also receives other food assistance.

The Department of Social Services plans to work with DESE to identify these families and enroll them in the P-EBT card program.

“You have a lot of families that really do rely on the school district for two meals a day, a breakfast and a lunch,” Bittiker said. “Having kids at home, all the time 24/7, food is going to be a resource that’s needed.”

Due to the pandemic, if a family has lost its means of income and needs to apply for SNAP benefits, they can go online to MyDSS.mo.gov or send completed applications to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov.