First responders offered rapid testing

As more testing for COVID-19 is made available, there has been a push to make getting rapid results accessible to first responders.

While some places are mandating COVID-19 testing for first responders, it does not appear to be necessary here in Buchanan County.

As of right now, the procedure is for employees to stay home and self-isolate until it is safe to continue to work.

"We have had organizations reach out and offer to see employees quickly to be tested if needed," Wally Patrick, executive director of the Buchanan County EMS, said. "Why waste resources if we don't need to?"

One of those organizations that is offering rapid testing for first responders is Northwest Health Services.

"It's a very simple to call and get the officers down there and get them tested if they think they need to be tested early on," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.

Currently, it is up to the individual employee's discretion to stay home or get tested.

"We do have some things that allow us to screen employees, but right now we haven't really felt that we need to do that. We've been fortunate in finding PPE (personal protective equipment) that we got early on and we're still receiving donations," Puett said.

The St. Joseph Fire Department is also following the same procedures.

"There is testing available for symptomatic responders," Chief Bill Lamar, said.

The consensus among first responders is to stay diligent with disinfecting and wearing protective gear.

"We work and make sure areas are continually cleaned and disinfected, we're doing the cars and other surfaces. Our maintenance staff also is involved and they're vigorously cleaning and disinfecting," Puett said.