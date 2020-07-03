Andrew County Health Dept. (copy)

The Andrew County Health Department announced it's first COVID-19 related death Friday morning. 

The Andrew County Resident was reported by the health department to have tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9, the resident was in his 50s with no underlying health conditions. 

There are currently 54 cases of COVID-19 in Andrew County. The county health department encourages people to social distance and to stay at home. The department wants to remind the community that adults and people with underlying health conditions are at risk. 

