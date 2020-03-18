COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a person in Missouri has died of COVID-19.
The patient was from Boone County. The case was travel related.
The governor announced the news during a press conference at 3:45 p.m.