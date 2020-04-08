Even during a pandemic, life goes on by dealing with the new normal.

The same can be said for the street homeless who live outside emergency shelters.

However, the picture painted by street outreach workers like Community Missions Sheila Mendez show cause for concern.

“We have three pregnant individual ladies out here on the street right now, pregnant, that can't get into shelter,” Mendez said.

Many shelters are following shelter-in-place orders that include no longer accepting new guests.

But something is being done to address the situation through a collaborative effort thanks to Northwest Health Services putting together more than 40 hygiene kits.

Community Missions Executive Director Krista Kiger said the supplies handed out are necessities.

“The kits have a washcloth, soap, they've got toothpaste, toothbrush, razor, shampoo,” Kiger said.

They also come with a pamphlet of good hygiene practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Wash your hands, cough in your elbow, don't touch your face, keep a safe distance, stay in small groups, and then on the back of this it's got kind of some visuals as well,” Kiger said.

Because of the nationwide shortage, the kits do not include hand sanitizer at this time.

Kiger said besides going out and meeting with people, the street outreach workers have the ability to call individuals to monitor symptoms.

Missouri’s Lifeline Cell Phone Service program made cell phones available to those with low incomes years ago, although not all the homeless have phones. And for those who do, they may not have access to the internet or places to charge their batteries.

The closure of various resources around town has compounded that issue, especially in obtaining news on the growing pandemic.

“Before at least they were able to go to the library and get on the internet and view recordings from the News-Press,” Mendez said. “Now they have access to nothing. The libraries are closed, the places that were open mainly for the public to be able to go to bathrooms have been closed. They don't have access to clean water even to drink.”

The Salvation Army has opened its doors to the community from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Individuals can use the restroom and wash their hands at 602 Messanie St.

Regarding homeless shelters, Gov. Mike Parson said aid from the state would have to be driven by local governments.

“They best know how to suit that, how to handle that situation,” Parson said. “We’re going to do everything we can to help, but again that’s going to fall back to the local levels.”