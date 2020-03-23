The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 related death Monday night, according to KMIZ.

During a news conference, Director of Health Clay Goddard said that the patient was a woman in her 80s who was residing in an assisted living center.

He said she, along with the three other cases from the same center, have been in the hospital.

"This is a sobering reminder of what we are fighting here," Goddard said. "It will take each and every one of us fighting against this illness."

The death marks the fifth death due to COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier today, a St. Louis woman in her 30s died from COVID-19, the AP reports, and officials said Monday that they are still trying to figure out how she got the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Her relative youth “is a cause for concern for us,” Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's health director, said at a news conference. He said the woman was hospitalized on Sunday, though he declined to provide further personal details about her.

The woman hadn't recently traveled and health officials were still trying to determine how she got the disease, though Echols said it was too early to consider it a case of community spread, in which it's not clear how an infected person contracted the virus and its origin can't be traced.

The announcement came hours before a stay-at-home edict was to take effect for the combined 1.3 million residents of St. Louis city and county.

“This should be a wake-up call for all of us, particularly anyone who may still question whether or not this is a real thing,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said at the news conference.

Similar stay-at-home orders were set to take effect Tuesday in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas. Kansas City officials said enforcement of the order won’t be heavy-handed, unless it proves necessary.

“We will not be stopping people to ask for papers if you are going to work or stopping cars and asking where they are going and how you are getting there. We are asking people to have civic responsibility and not depend only on enforcement,” said Kansas City's police chief, Rick Smith. He said traffic violators will face a good chance of being pulled over because police “don’t want it to become a free-for-all out there.”