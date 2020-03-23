While St. Joseph residents are being asked to stay home for the next 10 days to combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, that can be difficult for those who don't have homes.

But that isn't stopping organizations that serve both the homeless community and those who are food insecure while taking steps to slow the spread of the illness.

The Crossing Outreach emergency shelter is taking added precautions by cleaning and sanitizing its facilities, according to owner Danny Gach.

Next door, staff are giving the homeless and others in need boxed meals instead of allowing them to eat inside the Open Door Food Kitchen.

“We don't want that population of people out roaming around or being exposed to the elements, just like anybody would at their home,” Gach said. At the Crossing “they’re at home.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 has placed added stress on the country, and those who are food insecure are no exception. These individuals are not homeless, but still the burden they face may be multiplied, as they already have less.

Luckily, other social welfare agencies in St. Joseph have stepped up their support.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank recently donated several pallets of food to the Crossing's pantry on Seventh Street, located a block away from the emergency shelter. The pantry serves those who are not homeless, but are food insecure.

However, more food is needed, and this Wednesday, Mosaic Life Care and the Crossing will be asking the community for help. There will be a food-donation drive from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations: the north parking lot on Mosaic’s campus and the Crossing’s shelter at Eighth and Locust streets.

Community Health Liaison Donna Wilson helped coordinate the drive. She said every little bit helps and even the smallest donation is significant.

Shelf-stable items such as canned goods, bread and produce along with monetary donations will be accepted.

“We will have volunteers to support (drop-offs). We’ll take it from your car,” Wilson said. “It makes a huge difference for the 800 to 900 families that are served here at the nutrition center every month.”

To get an idea of what that looks like, every day a line of people wait outside the nutrition center for groceries at 10:30 a.m. For precautions, currently only 10 people are allowed inside the lobby at a time.

Volunteers drive shopping carts through the pantry and fill orders. If the food-insecure individual drove to the pantry, then a volunteer will offer curbside assistance.

“Grocery stores are very busy – people are picking up all the groceries they can for their families, and so there's less rescue food left behind,” Gach said.

To find out more about the nutrition center, call 816-775-2111 or email dangach@gmail.com.

“We really appreciate the community sharing. They've always been a good caring, giving community, and we look forward to some help from the community on Wednesday,” Gach said.