While anxious Americans await a governmental all-clear to resume normal existence, most have been sufficiently fed and with an assurance of meals to come.

Any disruption of this latter status would accelerate greatly the anxiety of this pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture addresses this as the first item on its coronavirus website.

“There are no nationwide shortages of food,” the advisory reads. “Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S., and there are currently no widespread disruptions reported in the supply chain.”

Still, that supply chain remains on the minds of federal lawmakers, even as they remain away from Washington until safer times.

Late last week, Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, the Republican chairman of that chamber’s Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the top Democrat on the panel, made their case to the head of the Small Business Administration, Jovita Carranza.

“We must take quick action to aid farmers at a time when we need a stable and reliable food supply,” they wrote about loan programs created in the coronavirus relief legislation. “We urge you to ensure the new programs you are implementing includes farmers, ranchers, rural businesses and cooperatives.”

Social media carry photographs of empty store shelves, though federal officials insist that has come about because of consumer stockpiling rather than a breakdown in ordinary distribution chains.

The American food supply consists of only about 10% to 15% of imported goods, the Food and Drug Administration said, meaning ready control over what goes into stores and eventually onto family tables.

Much of the congressional concern rests with stabilizing the economic status of farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers.

North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves signed on last week to a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to direct some of the recently approved money toward cattle producers, who have seen significant price declines since the beginning of the pandemic.

“All farmers and ranchers are vital to our country’s ability to keep food on the table in a future pandemic or related crisis, and many producers, including young producers, are often highly leveraged and cannot fall back on years of equity in a time of crisis,” Graves, a Tarkio Republican, said.

The law approved by Congress late last month replenished the Commodity Credit Corp., a New Deal-era agency that provides stability to the farm sector through subsidies and loan programs. The measure also provided emergency funding.

Graves joined 100 other representatives and 42 senators, including Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Roberts and Sen. Jerry Moran from Kansas, in directing Perdue’s attention to the matter. Congressman Steve Watkins of Kansas also signed on.

“Farmers across the country have faced many challenges in the past several years,” the letter read, in part. “The coronavirus pandemic is now causing additional disruptions, driving further declines in market conditions, prices and export demand.”

It added that “some experts believe that the consequences of the pandemic could hit rural communities particularly hard.”