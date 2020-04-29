The chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, standing in the city of a closed pork-processing plant, touched on a twisted limitation that affects hog producers during these days of pandemic.

"One of the problems, (the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service), part of the USDA, can pay to get rid of diseased animals," Rep. Collin Peterson said Wednesday afternoon. "But they don't have the authority to pay to do that with healthy animals."

The Minnesota representative made the remarks during a home state press conference held about two miles from the JBS USA pork plant in Worthington. On April 20, the facility closed after more than two dozen employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

That closure and others in the Midwest have led to disruptions in the nation's food supply chain and to the excruciating discussion – both in terms of wasted food and economic loss – of euthanizing hogs, perhaps hundreds of thousands of them.

Peterson, a Democrat, convened the Minnesota event a day after President Trump signed an executive order using the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open as part of the nation's critical infrastructure.

Those officials in attendance, wearing protective masks, voiced their desire to keep all such plants in operation, but with health of workers as the main concern.

"We need to be processing food for this country," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at Wednesday's event, carried live on Facebook.

"The only way we do that is to ensure that worker's safety. ... No executive order is going to get those hogs processed if the people who know how to do it are sick or do not feel like they can be there."

Elsewhere, lawmakers from Missouri and Kansas have kept an eye on the nation's meat supply as the pandemic unfolds.

On Wednesday, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, joined with Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin in calling for an antitrust investigation of the meatpacking industry.

In a letter sent to members of the Federal Trade Commission, the senators pointed out that the coronavirus-prompted closure of just three pork plants shut down "a staggering 15% of America's pork production," demonstrating a domination of this industry by just a handful of companies.

“These harms might have been mitigated if the meatpacking industry was less concentrated," the senators wrote.

"The current COVID-19 crisis has exposed the vulnerabilities of American supply chains and the importance of ensuring that, when disaster strikes, America’s food supplies are not in the hands of a few, mostly foreign-based firms.”

The senators asked the commissioners to use their authority to investigate and analyze the practices of industries as a means of curtailing anti-competitive conduct, particularly as preparation for future national emergencies.

A Senate leader on farm issues, Pat Roberts of Kansas, chairman of the chamber's Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, expressed this week worries about his state's and the nation's beef producers.

"Our cowboys are hurting," he said Monday on the C-SPAN program "Washington Journal."

Roberts, a Republican, said the pandemic has posed for the Kansas livestock industry the most severe problem he has seen in 40 years of public service.

He praised Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and her emergency managers for their response to the viral outbreak, noting that the five major packing plants in the state have remained open.

"It's safety first, health first," the senator said.

But the health-related problems of meat-processing facilities elsewhere have created a chain-reaction of woes for the food supply.

"What we have is a backup in the food-value chain, and that affects everybody," Roberts said. "In Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas, they are euthanizing pigs. The pork industry is going through a very difficult time, as well. As of yet, we have not had to do that in the cattle industry. I don't expect we will."