Local gun store owners are seeing a spike in sales during the panic of COVID-19.

It appears that people are not only taking steps to protect themselves from the virus, but also to protect their homes.

"When people hear that they may not be able to get things at the store or they may not be able to leave their homes, they start to worry about their families and their own safety," Patrick Miller, owner of Bulls Eye Trading LLC, said.

During this time of uncertainty, the stores are working to keep up with the high demand.

"Yes, it's been very hard to keep firearms in stock and ammunition as well. We're pushing our hardest and staying up late nights to try to keep all of our inventory stocked," Ryan Sullivan, owner of A1 Gunrunners Inc., said.

There also appears to be quite a few first-time gun owners as well, and store owners have a few pieces of advice when working with them.

"The main thing is, obviously, everyone needs to use the three rules of handgun safety: Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction, always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot, and always keep the gun unloaded until ready to use," Miller said.

Both Miller and Sullivan said seeing a spike in firearm sales during major events has happened before, but this time it is a little different.

"This has been one of the largest events I've ever seen in the time span of my life right now," Sullivan said.

Miller said in past events it was mainly fear of the government taking some of the rights or infringing them, but this is more about self-protection.

If you are a first-time gun owner, it is important to train as soon as possible, both gun store owners suggest.

"Make sure you know everything about the firearm. Go out and practice with the firearm at a shooting range," Sullivan said.