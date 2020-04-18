Jason Kurtz and his father, Kent, farm soybeans and corn on about 3,000 acres of land in Holt County outside of Oregon, Missouri. The farm has been in the family for almost 50 years, and Kurtz said now more than ever they have to adapt.

Kurtz already had to push planting of corn back a couple days due to a snowfall Thursday night. He said that with the flooding that happened last spring and the snow this year, he was already behind the eight ball.

“This (the weather) is going to slow all the planting down from here to northern Iowa across the grain belt, so we’re hoping that it’ll come back, but these are the lowest prices we’ve seen in probably the last 10 years,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz said prices for soybeans and corn are down around a dollar a bushel. He said that he is optimistic that the price will rise when the economy starts to open back up.

Kurtz said things were looking good as the United States made a trade deal with Canada and Mexico and also one recently with China.

“Then the virus hit and all the commodity prices just went in the tank almost overnight,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz said they are taking the virus seriously by having an assigned vehicle for each worker on the farm. He said that with money already being tight, they can’t afford to have someone get sick from the virus.

With the farm being a family business, Kurtz said this virus requires his attention in multiple aspects. He said not only is he focused on the farm during these times, but he is focused on his two high-school-aged kids, who are trying to complete the academic year at home with internet that is at times unreliable.

“We have to try to do the best we can with what limited options we do have,” he said.

Kurtz said he still has some soybeans left to sell, and he plans to plant his corn as soon as possible.

“We can try to limit our input cost as much as we can,” Kurtz said. “We’re not going to try to cut back on fertilizer and the seed genetics, but you do have to start penciling in you may not be able to afford new machinery this year, or you may run a tractor combine another year to be able to get by and to really limit your input costs.”