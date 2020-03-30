Since the announcement came that Missouri was suspending all in-person court proceedings due to COVID-19, the parents of Leah Dawson have to wait even longer for answers regarding the death of their 23-year-old daughter.

The trial of Kenneth Wykert, Dawson's former boyfriend, was scheduled to start March 30 but is now pushed back until Monday, July 13. Wykert is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Leah's parents, Travis and Tonya Eldredge, live in Cameron and had everything for the trial, which has been moved to Nodaway County, lined up. That included the return of Dawson's brother, Dustyn, who's in the army overseas.

"Last minute we got word from the Department of Defense that they stopped flights for troops, so now he can't come home and not sure he's going to be able to actually make the trial now," Travis Eldredge said.

Tonya Eldredge said the trial wasn't something they were looking forward to, but she can't go on with her life until she gets that closure.

"For us to have to wait three more months and start the trial of my daughter's death on her baby's birthday is even harder," she said.

March 26 marked nine months since Dawson's body was found in Maysville, Missouri, and Tonya Eldredge said it's hard to have all their questions constantly looming over their heads.

"Now we just have to keep dragging it on and it's making it really hard to try to get peace with all of this or any kind of peace at all," she said.

Since Dawson's two sons, Joseph and Isaac, are young, Tonya Eldredge believes it'll be hard for them to remember their mother, which is why she wanted to put together a quilt with her old shirts.

"A lot of the stuff of hers we can't get back and they won't let us have it back until after the trial," Tonya Eldredge said. "We're probably going to have to make it without them, just so the boys can have some stuff."

The family still posts on a private Facebook page, "Justice for Leah," to inform family and friends of any updates and share memories of Dawson. The page tries to share positive information, but Travis Eldredge said there still are hurtful things shared by some online.

"It's kind of hard to ignore it, but we do our best to and try to stay more focused on the positive things people do," he said.

Tonya Eldredge said since she works in the community, she still receives support from people that helps her know they care and are thinking of the family still.

"It just makes me feel good to see a lot of people say, 'Hey Tonya, how are you doing?'" she said.