The Family Guidance Center has transitioned the majority of its services to remote outreach due to COVID-19 virus shelter-in-place restrictions.

Amy Spaeth, Family Guidance co-CEO, said in the recent past the agency provided the majority of its services in person. The agency will still serve consumers, but in a different capacity, she said.

“So what we’ve done over the past couple weeks is transition back to mostly telephone and telemedicine visits via video,” Spaeth said. “We found that this is working pretty well so far with our consumers, but it definitely is a change.”

Spaeth added that Family Guidance staff still will go out in the community for emergency situations, and the agency will still serve the walk-in public needing assistance.

“We have some protocols for that, but the majority of our staff now have transitioned to working from home,” Spaeth said.

One protocol is everyone who enters the Family Guidance Center facility will have his or her temperature checked.

“It’s to make sure that they are safe to be in our building and don’t need other assistance,” Spaeth said.

For more information, call the Family Guidance Center at 816-364-1501.