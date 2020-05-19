Evergy is committing $2.2 million to help agencies, communities and customers respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expanding on its flexible pay arrangements for residential and small-business customers, Evergy is committing up to $1 million to Dollar Aide, Project Deserve and other programs that assist customers with energy payments. For more information, visit www.evergy.com/covid19.

Evergy Emergency Grants help nonprofit agencies on the front lines that have remained open and are delivering essential services to its communities. Evergy has pledged $400,000 and already has awarded grants to multiple agencies. For eligibility and application requirements, visit www.evergy.com/covid19.

Evergy also has a Hometown Economic Recovery Program that focuses on efforts in communities to build back our local economies. Areas of eligibility include small business needs, business attraction and retention and workforce training and development. Evergy will award grants totaling $800,000 in two phases. On June 1, nonprofit agencies can visit Evergy Hometown Recovery Grant for criteria and the application. As part of this effort, Evergy will also invest in two small business loan funds, Network Kansas and the GKC COVID Small Business Relief Fund. Eligibility and application requirements will be available at www.evergy.com/covid19.

Additionally, Evergy will provide a new economic development tool SizeUp to help local communities develop and nurture new and expanding businesses.