In order to help Missouri and Kansas residents struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Evergy and the Kansas Corporation Commission have temporarily suspended utility disconnects.

Evergy will waive late fees and add payment agreement options for residential and small-business customers. KCC's directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water and telecommunications utilities under its jurisdiction.

Both companies hope this will offer relief to those experiencing hardships. Gina Penzig, Evergy spokeswoman, knew it was the right thing to do for customers.

"Our communities are trying to adapt and respond to the coronavirus, and we don't know what type of financial or economic hardship that might bring," Penzig said.

Penzig encourages customers to work closely with Evergy if they're falling behind on payments to make arrangements and work with agencies that could help them financially.

"It's always a balance with something like this because you want to give that lifeline to customers, but it can create a challenge that has to be addressed later," Penzig said.

Evergy also has crews prepared to address any power outage issues and will restore and repair them as quickly and safely as possible.

Before KCC made the decision to provide relief to residents in the jurisdiction, Linda Berry, director of public affairs, said it offered the cold weather rule, which allowed utilities not to be disconnected up until March 31.

"We wanted to ensure that as people deal with the issue, schools are out and maybe people have employment issues, they can still feel safe in their home and have a healthy environment," Berry said.

Due to the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's declaration, Berry said it seemed only natural that this be offered.

Berry said the order issued applies only to utilities under the KCC jurisdiction, but Kelly issued an executive order to apply the same conditions to utilities in the state that aren't regulated by the KCC.

"We've gotten a lot of good feedback and I think people are very thankful they have that option should they need it," Berry said.

KCC is offering the suspension until Wednesday, April 15,and Evergy will offer it through Friday, May 1. Both agencies said they'll reassess after those dates if it needs to be extended any further.

Evergy recommends customers keep phones charged and create an emergency kit in case of power outages.