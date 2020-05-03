ATCHISON, Kan. — It might be suggested that true love is when a community names its lion’s share of landmarks after one woman and gathers virtually all of the social and economic energies of the summer into one weekend to celebrate her birthday.

What is a certain fact is the despondent heartbreak Atchison, Kansas, feels now that COVID-19 has claimed — at least for a year — a legacy of the most famous woman pilot of all time. Even as Kansas prepares to gradually relax stay-at-home restrictions in the coming weeks, Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation chairwoman Karen Seaberg knew in late winter the 24th annual festival named for the celebrated aviatrix probably would probably not happen.

Gone for now

The weight of Seaberg’s decision, delayed in hopes of a miracle as long as possible — yet announced, at last, on April 27 — is almost too much to bear. Earhart’s 123rd birthday will come on July 24, but there will be no festival on the third weekend of July. Efforts are underway to prepare for whatever steps have to be taken so that the festival’s 25th year can go off without at hitch in July 2021.

“Amelia is, she’s our special lady,” Seaberg said of Earhart, who hailed from Atchison and disappeared on July 2, 1937, on an attempt to become the first woman pilot to circumnavigate the world.

“She’s the one that tells women they can do anything they want. She’s the one that tells kids they can do anything they dream.”

“Amelia season” in Atchison lasts from late June through early August, but preparations with tendrils extending in every direction around the world must be made well in advance, such that overall direction of the festival is a year-round, full-time job. At a bare minimum, according to City Manager Becky Berger, Atchison’s roughly 11,000 residents are joined by three times that number of visitors in the space of about two weeks, though some come well in advance and leave after it is over.

“It’s really not about the festival,” said Jacque Pregont, who leads organization efforts on behalf of Seaberg’s foundation each year. “It’s about the people. And those people are dear to us, as are our small business people who open their doors to them. And we know it’s a huge weekend for them every year.

“It makes their summer. And that made all of this even harder.”

Many Americans are experiencing a shock from the impacts of COVID-19, but Atchison is set for a whiplash. Events have transpired from a high in 2017, which saw the 21st festival and, soon after, the smash event of the total lunar eclipse that made Atchison a perfect geographic spot for observation. They have now sunk to an eerie low. Summer will come and go with no large public gatherings. It looks to be a gut punch for the town, the surrounding region and Kansas as a whole.

“It really puts us on the map,” Berger said. “It’ll be a strange July this year.”

Hope for the future

The State of Kansas has acted to leverage Atchison’s unique attributes of geography in the Riverbend region, its potential for growth and its touristic appeal in AmeliaFest, the later Oktoberfest, the Haunted Atchison spectral domains routinely featured on national “ghost hunter” broadcast programs, and more. Seven figures of grant funding are on tap to completely renovate the downtown district, with work slated to begin this year.

The renovations were meant to help draw customers to businesses at all times of the year. Businesses have now lost many of the customers they had.

“We’re looking at a pretty substantial drop in sales tax and franchise fees,” Berger said. “And property tax, well ... that remains to be seen, but I suspect that the delinquency rate will be pretty high. And I think a lot of our commercial properties will be hit hardest by this shutdown.”

When things can return to normal is, of course, unknown. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, as quoted last week in The New York Times, a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed within a year, but a more realistic expectation would be 12 to 18 months. AmeliaFest organizers briefly studied if it would be possible to socially distance people at key events like LakeFest, a three-act concert led by an international country music star (last year’s headliner was Kip Moore). One thing Atchison always has in abundance is space.

But Seaberg decided instead to preserve resources for 2021. Enough investment is made and funds raised that if AmeliaFest were to be held with few attendees, it would ruin the budget for subsequent years.

“It’s going to be a burden that we’re not there this year,” Seaberg said. “But everything I’ve looked at, that Jacque has looked at, is that the last thing anybody should be doing right now is getting into big groups ...

This was a really hard, hard decision, but we’re going to come back next year, and we’re going to come back stronger.”