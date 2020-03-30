The decision handed down last week to close local schools for about another month came as a contingency educators had envisioned might be necessary for some time, as no downward slope in the pace of COVID-19 infection is yet in sight.

An increased endangerment of springtime events of all kinds goes hand in glove with acts by — for example — the St. Joseph School District to cancel in-person course delivery until at least the morning of Monday, April 27. Yet this return date is highly contingent on ever-changing conditions, and educators are speaking frankly about further alterations to school calendars.

“There probably are going to be some changes to how things are done,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl. “Whether that’s graduation, whether that’s prom, whether that’s field trips they may be taking at the end of the year ... some of those so-called ‘right of passage’ events as students move from one grade to the next.”

Bishop LeBlond High School already has been informed that the host venue for its 2020 prom scheduled for Friday, April 24, has called off all events for that day. Whether or not the school can get the event rescheduled for another location, perhaps on another day, remains to be seen. Principal Jeff Sullivan said on Monday that the most likely alternative will be to hold the dance in the Bishop LeBlond gymnasium, should the public health situation permit such an arrangement.

He said that his heart goes out to the students affected, especially graduating seniors.

“They lose this part of their year, with the group they may never be 100% around again,” Sullivan said. “I would say graduation, that’s one of the last times these kids will ever have to be around each other again. And now their time is cut short.”

To a certain extent, a culture of acceptance has developed among education leaders, in that COVID-19 has disrupted everything, everywhere, and all that can be done is to make changes that will safeguard student health. That is the overriding priority.

“We have a lot of really, really serious concerns that we’re addressing,” said Dr. Kendra Lau, director of school improvement for St. Joseph School District, in an interview last week. “Those are the reasons we’re not in school right now.”

As things stand, the termination of all spring events on the horizon, including graduation ceremonies for Central, Benton and Lafayette High School set for the afternoon of Sunday, May 17, is possible. Similarly, the mid-May formal prom events planned for each school are in question. Van Zyl made that point on Friday, and it has since been emphasized: Everything is up in the air.

“Because there’s still a couple of weeks between now and then, and who knows what it will look like then?” Van Zyl said. “Hopefully, it is much better than what’s projected, but we also don’t want to give people a false sense that we’re just going to make a decision a week or two out, before we get there.”

Sullivan agreed that the concepts of social distancing and disease containment will leave a mark, and represent a defining moment not just for a single class of students, but an entire generation.

“No one else has ever had to do this before,” he said. “There have been other things that have happened elsewhere. I’ve read about students who were seniors when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. And so their senior year ended when they suddenly left that building and never came back.

“But there has been nothing like this on a national level. I hope there’s things we can learn from the past on how they got through it, took that adversity and rose above it.”