As COVID-19 spreads through the region, school leaders are spending most of their time keeping track of student distance education, nutrition and well-being, but another challenge looms on the horizon: The future.

The College Board, the nonprofit organization based in New York that conducts the SAT exam, announced on March 19 that it won't hold its usual May testing date nationwide, as the exam is conducted in supervised testing venues that could allow the spread of COVID-19. On March 18, ACT Inc. of Iowa City, Iowa — responsible for the eponymous alternative college prep test — put off its next test day until at least June 13.

These schedule changes, which are not set in stone, could potentially interfere with a given student's next chapter.

"One of the things we're starting to hear from post-secondary schools is that they're going to start to have to have some flexibility in their admissions processes," said Dr. Kendra Lau, St. Joseph School District director of school improvement. "There is some flexibility we're hearing on that side of the equation, which is helpful."

The College Board will continue to deliver its AP Exams. These qualify students for actual college credits at participating institutions, rather than admission to certain schools, although AP Exam results often are cited in college applications. Because these rely on student essays and other forms of substantial, original written input on a timed basis, remote testing sessions conducted online are considered practical, without a high risk of cheating.

According to Lau, essentially all graduating seniors — roughly 800 students out of the total student body just under 10,800 — use some form of college preparatory exam or submission process. The district supplies resources for students to prepare for these exams, but considers them a "self-selected" group, in that students choose one or more preparatory pathways to follow.

Particularly for those students preparing for military service or other government work, the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery is an available alternative, and produces an SAT-like score. The U.S. Department of Defense conducts the ASVAB at a number of venues, such as Military Entrance Processing Stations, at no cost, and students can elect to take the test without the results being shared with military recruiters. No changes have yet been announced for ASVAB test-takers.

Lau is confident the situation will shake out in the course of time and that students will be able to take the tests they need to take. Right now, the district is focusing on encouraging students to respond to the immediate threat of COVID-19.

"I certainly think this situation is unprecedented. I think it's uncharted waters," she said. "Right now, testing is not the primary concern. The primary concern is the safety of the students and of our testing staff. That's the tip of the spear ... from my lens and my particular position.

"I think it's wise; (testing) is not something we are considering as important as we typically do this time of year. We have a lot of really serious concerns that we're addressing, and those are the reasons we're not in school right now."