The stay-at-home order and risk of COVID-19 has canceled Easter egg hunts this year.

But local residents have taken it upon themselves to still give kids the opportunity to participate in hunts while still practicing social distancing.

“Let’s have a citywide egg hunt from the comfort of your own vehicle, while social distancing!,” posted Shena McGarry Speer to Facebook on April 1.

More than 200 hundred people have now confirmed they are interested in the event

The hunt will continue through this Sunday, April 12, and after that winners will be announced. Details can be found on the Facebook page Easter Egg Hunt in St. Joseph, MO (while social distancing).

On the event page, people can post a picture and comment, giving hints of what to look for and where your decorations are located.

“This is perfect,” Speer said. “Parents can drive their kids around town and find Easter eggs or hidden decorations.”

Just like a traditional Easter egg hunt, kids will have a chance to win prizes.

Area businesses will be giving away passes to places including Belt Entertainment, the Remington Nature Center, Card My Yard, Bode Ice Arena, Chick-fil-A, Club Fun and B&J Skate Center. Additional prizes including a Play-Doh pack, water guns and balloons are also part of the hunt.

Kids ages 4 to 12 who participate automatically will receive a ticket to a Mustang’s game (younger kids always can attend the games for free).

For the possibility to win additional prizes, kids must be between the ages of 1 to 12, post a picture on the event page of someone’s house decorations, list the children’s first name or initial, and their age.

“Hopefully we won’t need to do this again next year and the kids can all go together to the Easter egg hunts,” Speer said. “But if for some reason we ever need social distance again, it’s a great alternative.”