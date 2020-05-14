The St. Joseph Safety Council will be continuing its Teen Driver’s Education Course this year with added health safety measures.

“We made some accommodations for the COVID-19 situation, in that we’re going to basically have the seating at Missouri Western’s Poppelwell Hall. The students will be spread out. Masks will be optional, if they wish to wear them,” John Christensen, Traffic Safety Coordinator, with the St. Joseph Safety Council, said. “Of course we’re going to sanitize everything, both the steering wheel, the driver’s ed car, the classroom we’re going to basically just be taking the precautions that are necessary due to the virus.”

The safety council partnered with Randy Reed Chevrolet and Missouri Western State University to make this course possible, with them providing classroom space and vehicles.

“The course starts on June 1, and there’s a total of 24 hours of classroom time and there’s 12 hours of observation in the car time and six hours behind the wheel, actual windshield time, where students drive,” Christensen said.

The course is for students with various degrees of experience, “Some won’t know how to put the car into drive, and some will have driven a lot and they will be very seasoned drivers,” Christensen explained.

Driving instructors work to challenge student drivers with routes through Downtown with one-way streets, lane changes, parallel parking and teaching them which way to turn the wheels when parking uphill or downhill.

Last year all students were able to easily pass the driver exam.

“Our students locally that went through this, when they did go take their driver’s test with the driver examiner with the Highway Patrol, we had a first time through 100% pass rate,” Christensen said.

Parents have expressed gratitude for the course by having a driving instructor teach their kids and give them the resources to be successful for the exam and beyond.

“It’s a skill set they’ll take with them for life, and we want to basically make sure that they develop some really good, safe, legal habits,” Christensen said.

There are still a few spots available. To sign up or for more information, visit www.stjoesafetycouncil.org.