St. Joseph businesses have been open for nearly a month, but Downtown spots still are seeing a slower customer flow than they expected.

The majority of businesses opened on May 4, but some have continued to keep doors closed and only offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Jeff Gates, Downtown First president, said some places were hesitant because they wanted to keep the safety of employees and customers a top priority.

"Just because places are open now, there are some people who aren't ready to come inside yet so places are thinking how can we serve our customers the best but still get them back Downtown," Gates said.

Downtown First is asking the city to allow more outdoor dining to help businesses, but there are provisions with restaurants and bars that could prevent it.

"We've begun to pursue that with the city for people who aren't ready to go inside someplace, let's make an area outside for them so they can still enjoy Downtown and feel safe," Gates said.

A large number of the restaurants Downtown benefit from the employees working at nearby banks, Mosaic and firms, but some of those places still have people working remotely. Marcia Hayes, owner of Ground Round, said her staff still is seeing a lot of take-out and curbside pickup even though the inside is open.

"We've had to follow the six feet distancing, but we're a big place so we can go upstairs if need be and that's worked in our favor," Hayes said.

Hayes said she was excited to open back up and bring her employees back, but it was a difficult decision to make.

"They were drawing such good money from unemployment and now they're back and we're just so slow," Hayes said.

Pat Modlin, owner of Felix Street Gourmet and Room 108, has seen a steady flow of business starting to come back, but it's also been difficult with a large number of cancelations.

"This is a busy time in May and June with weddings, rehearsal dinners," Modlin said. "We had a number of things booked, we had business and social things, but we had to cancel those."

One aspect of Downtown that businesses typically flourish from is the variety of events and concerts that take place at Felix Street Square.

"I'd like to see the start of some activities again Downtown," Modlin said. "I think there's activities we could do that allow people to visit Downtown and do it in a safe, socially distant manner."

Another way Downtown First is working to help businesses is by providing a grant funded through the budget and fundraising. Ten businesses applied and an outside group decided how the money would be dispersed.

"We couldn't make anybody whole, but to be able to give a little bit to say ‘We're with you,’" Gates said. "Every little bit is kind of a bright spot in an otherwise dreary experience in the past couple months."

The grant money is in the process of being dispersed to the businesses that applied.

Openings and hours of businesses Downtown vary each week, and that information can be found at downtownfirst.org.