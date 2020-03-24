Doniphan County health officials confirmed their first Coronavirus case in a press release Tuesday.

The person is in isolation, and the county is currently working to identify who the individual had contact with. They also said the person is following the recommendations of health officials.

"We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and call your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health if COVID-19 testing is done or if you are advised to quarantine," officials said in the release.