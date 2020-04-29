A day after announcing that graduations for high school seniors would be held virtually this May, the St. Joseph School District offered another solution Wednesday by setting two dates for potential in-person graduation ceremonies at each high school.

The first date is June 27, and the back-up date is July 25. Details for the ceremonies are not finalized, but district officials plan to share updates as the situation evolves concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we work through these many decisions impacting our students, staff and schools during this closure, we are aware that some of the decisions that we'll be making will be the right ones and others will need further review," said Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl in a video statement posted on the district's website. "We can't predict what the future holds, but we understand providing hope for our students and their families is important during these unprecedented times."

Van Zyl said the decision to consider later dates for in-person ceremonies came after he met remotely with students and their leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the district’s graduation plans. After it was announced Tuesday that a decision had been made to hold only virtual graduations on May 17, many expressed disappointment on social media sites.

"We apologize for any additional stress this may have caused," Van Zyl said. "These are not easy decisions to make, and we understand that we must be flexible with our plans."

Van Zyl added the district still plans to hold virtual ceremonies on the original May 17 graduation date. The ceremonies will be recorded in advance and will include many traditional graduation elements. Each school will reach out to students to gather components for the recording.

Each school’s virtual ceremony will be shared on the district’s digital platforms, including YouTube, social media, the SJSD website and Channel 13 SJSD-TV. The graduations also may be broadcast on other local channels.