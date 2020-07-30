The wake of Wednesday's news that the first day of school is being delayed for a week might obscure how Friday remains the deadline to enroll in the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy.

Families like the Johnstons of the Ashland Avenue neighborhood, who have sent more than one generation to Central High School, are by now accustomed to keeping track of changing developments. Another week of delay is just that, another week.

Amy Johnston has made up her mind about what's happening with her youngest son, who is about to begin his final term at Central High School. Though his memories of senior year will be had at least for now without day-to-day life in the classrooms and hallways, the Virtual Academy is the best call.

"I think what we're getting used to as a society is just kind of rolling with the punches," she said.

Avoiding infection by COVID-19 is not Johnson's motivation in her decision. Things have just developed to the point where if a structure for her child's education can be assured, regardless of how the public health situation changes, that's the best choice.

She estimates that it will not be possible to complete the semester with in-person classes. She is hopeful that her son will remain able to play basketball for Central this winter, and there will be no hindrance on his eligibility as a Virtual Academy student.

"I just feel like it's very likely that's probably not going to happen," Johnston said. "I feel like if they are able to continue going to school, the in-person students, it's going to be a miracle."

Ashley Stanton, a leader within the local branch of the Missouri State Teachers Association and who conducts special education courses at Central, recognizes that a lot of families may be looking for guidance during the COVID crisis.

"I've seen the teacher role in all of this to just be a constant reassurance that everything's going to be OK," she said. "I was a student during 9/11, and I just remember that teachers were always the ones that were saying, 'Everything's going to be OK.' So I think that just, as many adults that in a child's life that are saying, 'Things are going to be fine, this just short-lived,' that's what's important."

If Johnson's prediction is right, and the district must close its buildings later this year, those who go for the in-person option will be put into the Remote Learning system, billed as an improvement on what students used this past spring when the pandemic first struck, but a fallback nonetheless. Remote Learning also will be used in the event of non-COVID closure, like a snow day.

"The whole restructuring of everything is such a massive project," Johnston said. "To try to think of everything and to try to make an acceptable plan is really impossible if you want to make everyone happy. I just fall back on how the people who are making those decisions are doing the best they can."

Access online enrollment via https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/back_to_school.