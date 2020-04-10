Around town business owners are working to help keep some aspects of life as normal as possible by offering dance and gymnastic practice virtually for their students.

The Dance Arts Center and MEGA Gymnastics both had to close their doors to keep students safe and follow the shelter-in-place order. Marla Heeler, owner of the Dance Arts Center, said she started looking early on into moving her 80 classes online to still be able to provide her services.

"At first I was like 'That's a lot,' but my staff and parents have been amazing, and so far it's been great," Heeler said.

Heeler and her 14 teachers use Zoom with students, and Heeler said she's been amazed at how great attendance and participation has been.

"The parents have gone to the trouble to build ballet bars, they've gotten plywood for tap classes, moved couches and made space, and they're really trying to make the best of it," Heeler said.

All of the classes still go on at their regular times for parents and teachers to keep their usual schedules.

"Some of the parents have even joined in on the classes and some little siblings join in now and then and several dogs and cats come to visit while we're having class," Heeler said.

Mandy Miller, owner of MEGA Gymnastics, offers regular practices online, instructional videos and extra activities students can participate in.

"We bring them their normal gymnastics plus some other entertainment and letting the kids and parents know that we're there for them and we'll continue to provide our services for them," Miller said.

Miller said it's been a learning process for her and her nine coaches, but they're confident in their students' learning abilities.

"Our competitive kids are getting practice time with their coaches at their normal practice time, and we're pretty convinced they're going to come back stronger and more flexible then before," Miller said.

MEGA will be reopening as a child development center and has been working with the program "Powerful Words" with the lesson last month being "Indomitable Spirits" to teach students not to give up.

"This month we're doing generosity so we're teaching kids how to give their time, treasures and talents to others to do kind things for them," Miller said.

The Dance Arts Center and MEGA are ready to open their doors back up, but will continue to offer students classes online for as long as they need to keep the normalcy around.