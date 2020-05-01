A Daily's Premium Meats employee at the processor's St. Joseph plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by Daily's, the company was informed of the news Thursday. The worker, the first to test positive at the plant, has not been at work since being tested.

The company has instituted a series of stringent and detailed processes and protocols that follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including thermal temperature scanning of all employees and providing disposable face masks, according to the release.

Daily's Premium Meats is owned by Seaboard Foods, a partner of Triumph Foods in St. Joseph. More than 125 employees of Triumph have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's not the only new case of COVID-19 at a food processing plant.

A LifeLine Foods food production employee also has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The test was confirmed during Thursday evening, according to a release from the company. This is the first positive case of an employee at LifeLine Foods.

Company officials did not disclose any additional details about the employee in accordance with privacy laws.

Upon receiving this notification, the company immediately enacted the next phase of its pandemic response protocols, which continue to follow strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including interviewing the affected employee to determine movements and contact with others and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility beyond the full sanitation protocol, and with additional sanitization conducted in areas accessed by the affected employee during the prior 14 days.

Other employees who were exposed to the affected worker were notified and provided with guidance to self-isolate and for conducting a risk assessment using CDC guidelines, LifeLine officials said. The affected employees and contact employees are in self-isolation for 14 days and may return to work when approved to do so by a health-care provider.

“Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our employees,” said Kevin Kelly, president and CEO of LifeLine Foods. “We are committed to supporting them as they remain dedicated to their role in the nation’s critical food supply. We continue to operate with precautions to help mitigate COVID-19 transmission.”