The D&G Restaurant at 1918 Frederick Ave. has a long history of being a neighborhood place since the 1940s.

Now called the D&G Pub and Grub and owned by Steve and Christina Grimes, the owners have extended that neighborly approach to serving others.

With the establishment closed for remodeling and pandemic measures, Christina Grimes looked in a storeroom and saw an overabundance of commercial toilet paper.

Knowing there was a shortage of toilet paper and other items, she had an idea.

“I put out a Facebook post saying whoever needs toilet paper and other essentials message me. It just blew up. Families from all ends of St. Joseph, North End, South End, Midtown messaged me,” Grimes said.

With the help of a couple of friends who donated nonperishable items and a few things like cleaners, disinfectants, baby wipes and snack packs, Grimes created care packages.

“They’d send me their address, I’d go drop the package off on their front porch and wave goodbye,” she said.

So far, Grimes said she has delivered 68 care packages to families.

“My heart went out to them. I went into ‘go’ mode, that’s how my mama raised me,” she said.

Families needing help can visit Grimes’ Facebook page at christina pubandgrub grimes or call 816-671-1141.