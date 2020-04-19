Analysis of recent criminal filings in Buchanan County shows fewer charges have been levied since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, CaseNet records show a total of 291 criminal filings. As of April 14, just 75 had been filed for the month.

"Yeah, I would say case filings are probably down a little bit," Chad Gaddie, an assistant prosecutor in Buchanan County, said. "I wouldn't classify it as a significant decline, but obviously you'll have less bad-check cases, fewer DUI cases, fewer traffic cases, stuff like that."

While the Buchanan County courthouse is closed to the public by order of the county commission, court remains in session for certain cases with the use of technology. The Missouri Supreme Court suspended certain in-person proceedings on March 22.

"We're still appearing via telephone and via Zoom in court hearings and so we're still doing that on a daily basis," Gaddie said. "We still get criminal submissions from law enforcement. And so we're, we review those and determine whether or not charge are appropriate. So we're still doing (things) now on a daily basis."

One case that still occurred despite COVID-19 was that of Eric Busey, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday via videoconference.

Gaddie added that because of a state law that says criminal defendants must be charged within 24 hours, prosecutors already are familiar with being on call over the weekends.

"And I view it as an opportunity down the road to make to streamline things and so I'm hopeful that at the end of this, we actually come out better than when we went into (it)," he said. "Even over on the weekends, when our office is technically closed, there is a prosecuting attorney that is on call that is still reviewing cases, charging cases and keeping that process moving over the weekend."

Charges filed the week of April 13 include possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

Gaddie said domestic assault cases are on the rise, while police are making fewer traffic stops.

"I think prosecutors, to some degree, are looking at cases such that it might not get filed right now in this emergency time but it's certainly getting prepared," he said. "So when we get back to normal it can be filed at that time."