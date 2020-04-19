Willa Botts sees it in the On the Go liquor store she manages on the Belt Highway.

The COVID-19 pandemic shelter-in-place restrictions have brought an increase in alcohol and tobacco sales at her store. Alcohol flies off the shelves and beer flows out of the coolers.

“It has increased quite a bit more, I don't know what percentage, but quite a bit more so much to where the warehouses are out of it,” Botts said.

Alcohol sales have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began, raising concerns among experts and others that the bottoms-up binge could come with a social cost.

Experts report that alcoholic beverage sales rose by 55% in late March, when many states and public health officials urged residents to stay home, compared to sales in 2019.

This trend also signals the potential for alcohol abuse for many in the substance abuse treatment field like Sarah Brown, director of integrated behavioral health for Family Guidance Center.

“We are seeing an increase in people using substances and they are coming in and seeking help, they're asking for help with how to handle alcohol use and substance use,” Brown said.

Brown added that she expects to see an increase in the need for services as pandemic restrictions go on.

“I think as it goes on for longer people will start to feel that depression, isolation and anxiety,” she said.

Economic dislocation, job loss and fear of death by disease are triggers for substance use, which heightens the risk of other issues like suicide and domestic violence, said Daryl Davies professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and director of the Alcohol and Brain Research Laboratory.

Stay-at-home orders now in effect for COVID-19 limit access to support systems such as friends, neighbors, therapists, church, family and recovery groups.

“As social distancing and self-isolation turns from weeks to months, we’ll see more online partying, more Zoom parties and more alcohol consumption, so we’re going to hear about more problems related to alcohol abuse,” Davies said.

Brown said she encourages people to use social media talk to friends and sponsors.

Family Guidance offers a free services for those struggling with alcohol and other substance abuse problems during this time. To speak with a Family Guidance counselor, call 816-646-8085.

"We're really trying to get people to see there are other ways you can be social without having to be face to face. So we're telling people to utilize those skills,” Brown said.