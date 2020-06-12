Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have risen and fallen at Mosaic Life Care, a cycle that likely will continue to play out in coming weeks.

As of Friday, Mosaic had 13 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Eleven of those patients were at the St. Joseph campus, and two were at the hospital's Albany location.

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their peak for the health system at the end of May with 20 people needing inpatient treatment. Since then, Mosaic President Davin Turner said officials have seen numbers dip to as low as eight before rising again.

Turner said there have been ups and downs in patient numbers due to the virus, and he believes that will continue as the state is set to completely open up on June 16.

"We're seeing the numbers to be fairly flat, we see a little uptick, we see a little downtick, and that's we expect," he said. "As we open up more, you know, we should see a little bump, and then I would expect that to level back off and come down again."

Turner said at this moment he is not concerned about the hospital becoming overcrowded due to hospitalizations from COVID-19.

While testing was difficult to come by early in the pandemic, Turner said anyone who needs a test is able to get one at Mosaic Life Care and staff are working to ensure greater supplies of a 90-minute rapid test. Mosaic currently is using the rapid test on critical patients, those who need to get surgery done and maternity patients.

Up to this point Mosaic Life Care has not had a COVID-19 death in any of its facilities, something Turner attributes to social distancing and those with previous health conditions taking the virus seriously.

Turner said medical staff have seen good success in getting patients out of the hospital and have been using the drug Remdesivir, which has been provided by the state.

"We do have an adequate supply of Remdesivir, we get a lot from the state," Turner said. "Based on how many people we have in the ICU, they have sent us enough."

Turner said business for non-COVID-related procedures has returned slowly, and he emphasized the hospital is a safe place where staff want to provide any needed care that people potentially put off.

"These medical conditions need to be dealt with so over time those folks see that we are able to protect them," Turner said. "This is a safe place to get the highest quality medical care you can, and they realize that, they see it and that's why they're returning to receive the medical care that they have delayed that they need."