According to the St. Joseph Health Department, there have been 34 cases of COVID-19 among individuals between the ages of 20 to 29 in Buchanan County, the highest age range out of the 141 confirmed cases here.

That stands in sharp contrast with the state of Missouri's top age category for the those getting the virus of 80+, which has about 800 out of 7,562 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state health agency, said he would suspect the higher proportion of young people found with the virus in Buchanan County is due to every employee, regardless of symptoms, being tested at Triumph Foods which as of Friday has resulted in 295 positives, although not all of those are Buchanan County residents.

"I suspect that the age group of people working at Triumph is younger while doing this asymptomatic testing," Williams said. "Buchanan County testing is a very specific cohort."

Williams said while he is not certain of the average age of Triumph employees, he said he would guess many are younger.

Neither Triumph Foods, the St. Joseph Health Department nor Northwest Health Services, which is conducting most of the testing, had information on the age demographics of the employees being tested at Triumph.

Buchanan County also has had a higher number of men test positive for the virus than the state percentage with the men making up just above 90 of the cases and women just under 50. This differs from the state of Missouri as a whole, where around 4,000 women have tested positive compared to 3,500 men.

Buchanan County has by far the most cases in what is considered region H of the state, with Clinton County being next with 11 cases.