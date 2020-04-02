As inevitably as water flows down the Mighty Mo, Jefferson City budget cuts emanate upriver and crest in St. Joseph.

Though constituents of Missouri Western State University took flight last month from pandemic COVID-19, the cold fiscal scythe will not shy away from campus. This is expected to be the narrative for the Griffon community in the coming weeks. Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that he is ordering some $180 million in emergency budget restrictions, and $61.3 million of that is coming from four-year higher-education institutions.

Missouri Western is not as able as some other institutions to absorb these cuts as some of its peers. The St. Joseph campus has seen deficit spending through at least Fiscal Year 2019, and Dr. Matt Wilson said in a statement on Thursday that his administration had previously determined to "streamline" academic programs to address this problem.

And then a pandemic happened.

"We anticipate taking actions based on this program review at the end of this month," the Missouri Western president said. "While none of us can anticipate the unexpected economic impact of COVID-19, our leadership team continues to explore every avenue to ensure a sustainable financial future for the university and the health, safety and well-being of our campus community."

Dr. John Jasinski, Northwest Missouri State University president, affirmed in his own statement that the Maryville campus will suffer a shortfall of about $2.5 million in state aid for FY 2020, a roughly 8% decrease. Western hasn't said what its shortfall will add up to yet, but — based on each institution's slice of the FY 2020 state funding pie of $766.2 million — a proportional cut for Western would range from $1.5 million to $2 million.

"This withholding amount will be quite difficult to address, but Northwest will, as always, focus on student success, our people and the future," Jasinski said. "We have been working with leaders on addressing operational savings and reductions to address the withholding.”

According to spokespersons for each university, neither chief administrator had the ability to answer follow-up questions on these statements on Thursday. In their respective statements, they each acknowledged that time will be required before they have a clear picture as to what the impact of COVID-19 will have on the state's economy going forward and, by extension, how their revenues across multiple fronts will shake out.

In a March interview with News-Press NOW, Wilson remarked on how there tends to be a silver lining when the economy suffers a setback: People often decide that it is a good time to pursue the education goals that they might have put off during a period of growth.

We live in a time where the state, which once funded more than two-thirds of a given public university's budget, has drawn that support back, such that several schools must earn more than 65 cents on the dollar by their own means. When recessions boost enrollment numbers, that is tuition cash an institution craves.

For those without a steady source of income, federal grants and subsidized loans are available to help pay for education. In addition, last month, the U.S. Department of Education set the interest rate on federal student loans at 0 percent until at least the end of September; additional assistance for student borrowers is under consideration in Congress.

"You know, that may provide students with a great opportunity to come back and re-kindle their interest and finish their degree if they haven't finished it so far," Wilson said.