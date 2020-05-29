While cities are working with patients to trace those who have been in contact with COVID-19 positive people, there are phone apps being introduced to contact trace as well.

As with any new app that comes out, there are concerns with privacy of the consumers and with a tracing app it raises some questions.

Apple and Google have been working to create an app that would track the location of users and if someone indicates he or she has tested positive for COVID-19, the app will notify other users they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

“It’s going to be operating with Bluetooth technology, so instead of devices pairing with each other, I think when your phone is within proximity of somebody else’s Bluetooth signal on their phone, it would kind of record that contact and they would be able to trace back contacts that way,” Jeremy Peters, a detective in the electronic crimes and cyber security group with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.

The question is whether an app could potentially reveal those who have indicated they are COVID positive.

The understanding is that Apple and Google will be updating the operating systems, but users would have to download the app and allow access to their locations.

“They have to do that on a voluntary basis. So, it’s not necessarily going to be able to trace contact with everybody’s phones. It’s anybody that’s participating in the application, and I believe that to be somebody that’s downloaded it and has configured it and set it up to have access on their device. It’s not just going to be something that’s on everybody’s phone,” Peters said.

Right now, there are bills being discussed to ensure the privacy of consumers data generated by the tracing apps.

The other concern with introducing tracing apps is of hackers taking advantage of people involved in such contact tracing.

“One of the bigger security concerns that I’ve noticed also is with hackers, Peters said. “There’s going to be a lot of interest in people downloading this app, so they’ll make a fake application or a malicious one that looks like an actual application used for COVID tracing and try to gain people’s information because they are not downloading an official app.”