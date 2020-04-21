Northwest Health Services now has rapid COVID-19 tests in its South Side location that takes 15 minutes for results.

Currently the rapid testing is being used for health-care workers, first responders, EMS, police officers and others on the front line. When more tests become available they will be open to the public.

Northwest Health Services was selected by the Andrew County Health Department to receive the machine provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a press release.

Northwest Health Services CEO Rodney Hummer said in the release that he is grateful for the partnership with the Andrew County Health Department.

"I sincerely appreciate our partnership with the Andrew County Health Department," Hummer said. "The test machine and cartridges provided through the health department will help us diagnose COVID-19 illness saving valuable time during these trying times."

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital are expanding drive-through testing of COVID-19 to all first responders who meet testing criteria within Livingston and Grundy counties. First responders include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.

Saint Luke’s Regional Lab is currently processing the majority of COVID-19 tests there in regular runs throughout the day to allow for faster testing results.

To be tested, first responders must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: Fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat; or body aches.

First responders who are experiencing new symptoms should work directly with their human resources departments to obtain a referral for a drive-thru test at the location set up in the former Washington Street Food & Drink site in Chillicothe (1100 Washington St). A referral form, badge and personal identification will be required at the testing site.