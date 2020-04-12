The COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions aren’t a summer vacation from school for children.

For some, it’s a highly stressful time being isolated from friends, the mall, the movies and other social hangouts.

Deidre Turner, counseling career center director for Family Guidance, offered a few coping tips.

Routine is important, she said.

“You want to make sure you’re eating the same time, going to bed the same time. Routine is so important because children need to know what to expect,” she said.

Turner also suggested doing a family activity together that incorporates exercise. Staying active is important.

“We can still go outside as a family, and so you may do things like a simple walk,” she said. “For instance, on the other day my husband and I, he loves basketball, we have two little ones, a 9-month-old and a 22-month-old, we took the opportunity to take to them outside and just used a ball ... throwing and playing catch.”

She added perhaps most importantly in times like these parents need to check in with their children see how they’re coping. Ask about their emotions.

“Notice certain behaviors. Let’s say if you have a toddler,or a young child and you’re noticing that they’re increasing tantrums, or that aggression has been going on, make sure that you’re just checking in because that could be a sign of anxiety,” Turner said. “Also be mindful of the things that you’re saying in front of your children.”