The current state of the United States and global economy is in limbo. The coronavirus pandemic is causing businesses, big and small, to lay off workers to keep afloat.

This past week, a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits — 6.6 million, according to the Department of Labor. The week before saw 3.3 million unemployment claims, symbolizing that things are looking to get worse, economically, before they get better.

“The common comparison right now is how different is this going to be than the Great Depression,” Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, said. “But at the same time it is very unique.”

Grant referenced that the unemployment rate during the Great Depression was 25%. Right now, current projections are sitting at a possibility of the rate of unemployment being at 30%, according to the Federal Reserve.

“During the Great Depression there was a heavy reliance on agriculture, and I feel like that we are less reliant on it now,” Grant said. “But a similarity between these two time periods is that there is a lot of income inequality in the country.”

The Great Depression was associated with the Dust Bowl in that specific time period. It did not just affect the United States but was centralized in the country. COVID-19 is affecting the entire global economy, with China being hit hard right away. Countries are doing different things to offset the impacts so far.

In the United States, a $2 trillion stimulus package was passed a couple of weeks ago that aims to help big and small businesses.

$560 billion is going to individual citizens, $500 billion to big corporations and $377 billion to small businesses. Other areas receiving money are public health, state and local governments, education and a safety net.

“It is going to depend on how these stimulus packages are able to save businesses from closing. If businesses are protected enough, there is a good chance a lot of jobs will be available once we get through this,” Grant said.

How this money is used by business owners now could determine how well the economy will be able to bounce back, including whether that money is used to keep people on the job or applied to hiring staff back once restrictions are released.