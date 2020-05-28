Mosaic Life Care has seen hospitalizations rise to 20 COVID-19 patients at its facilities, with two to four of those on ventilators.

Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief quality officer at Mosaic, said the hospitalizations are the highest the hospital has seen so far, which he said is expected due to the peak of cases in the St. Joseph area around the beginning of May and symptoms usually being present around 11 days later. As of Thursday morning, 19 people were hospitalized in St. Joseph and one was at Mosaic’s Albany location.

“I would expect we’ll probably have one more week where we have a higher number towards 20 or so, and then I would anticipate that unless we have another spike in cases that we’ll start to see that number slowly progress towards 10 or so, or a more normal rate,” Kammerer said.

Mosaic’s fifth floor is a pandemic-dedicated space, and Kammerer said there are 100 beds that could become available if needed for pandemic rooms.

While the age of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Buchanan County is highest among the 30- to 39-year-old category, those who are hospitalized are usually older, Kammerer said.

“The number one demographic that’s being admitted to the hospital is the 60-year-olds who are still in a work environment, have difficulty with regards to social distancing and then also have multiple comorbidities,” Kammerer said.

Kammerer said the usual expectation for hospitalization time for pneumonia is around four to five days, but Mosaic officials are seeing longer stays with patients who are in the hospital for COVID-19.

“We have these folks that are really, really sick and require ventilators and will be in the hospital for longer periods of time, which is what inflates that number somewhat where when 20 in the hospital, some of those, several of those, are the same people we have had for the weeks before,” Kammerer said.